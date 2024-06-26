Watch CBS News
Local News

Heat Advisory extended into Thursday, rain chances slim in North Texas

By Erin Moran

/ CBS Texas

Heat Advisory extended, rain chances slim in North Texas
Heat Advisory extended, rain chances slim in North Texas 02:35

NORTH TEXAS – We topped out at 98° at DFW today, but of course we all know by now it's more important to ask – what does it feel like?

1.png

Areas to the east saw some rain from a weakening storm complex that moved south from Oklahoma around midday – nothing severe, but a little rain and a little dip in temperatures.

2.png

Unfortunately, the limited rain we saw didn't do enough to help the rest of us with the heat. The Heat Advisory has been extended through at least 7 p.m. Thursday.

3.png

We're forecasting highs to return to 100° at DFW, but the feels-like temps could be closer to 110-111°.

4.png

You also notice we have low rain chances in the forecast tomorrow. A cold front moving south from Oklahoma overnight could produce some isolated showers and storms.

5.png
6.png
7.png

The Heat Advisory will likely continue into the weekend.

8.png

High pressure sets up almost directly over us into early next week, which is why you see the jump in high temps for Monday and Tuesday. While it does look like the triple digits will remain through next week, some gulf moisture could drop temps slightly for the second half of next week.

9.png
Erin Moran
Erin-Moran_cbsdfw.jpg

Erin Moran joined the CBS11 weather team in December 2019. She previously spent three years working as the morning meteorologist for KXXV-TV in Waco, Texas — so she's no stranger to the perks that come with living in the Texas climate, but she is aware of the unique challenges that come with forecasting the weather in the Lone Star State.

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.