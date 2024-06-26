Heat Advisory extended into Thursday, rain chances slim in North Texas

NORTH TEXAS – We topped out at 98° at DFW today, but of course we all know by now it's more important to ask – what does it feel like?

Areas to the east saw some rain from a weakening storm complex that moved south from Oklahoma around midday – nothing severe, but a little rain and a little dip in temperatures.

Unfortunately, the limited rain we saw didn't do enough to help the rest of us with the heat. The Heat Advisory has been extended through at least 7 p.m. Thursday.

We're forecasting highs to return to 100° at DFW, but the feels-like temps could be closer to 110-111°.

You also notice we have low rain chances in the forecast tomorrow. A cold front moving south from Oklahoma overnight could produce some isolated showers and storms.

The Heat Advisory will likely continue into the weekend.

High pressure sets up almost directly over us into early next week, which is why you see the jump in high temps for Monday and Tuesday. While it does look like the triple digits will remain through next week, some gulf moisture could drop temps slightly for the second half of next week.