Hearings Friday could determine future of Gateway Church, Robert Morris defamation suit

A pair of hearings on Friday morning could determine whether defendants in a civil defamation lawsuit filed against Gateway Church and its founding pastor, Robert Morris, will have to face trial.

Judge Emily Tobolowsky has motions from the church, Robert Morris, his wife, Debbie and a group of current and former elders and staff, asking to be dismissed from the suit.

The case, brought by Cindy Clemishire and her father, seeks $1 million. Attorneys for Clemishire want to proceed with discovery, allowing them to gather evidence.

Morris pleaded guilty to lewd and indecent conduct

Clemishire accused Robert Morris of sexual abuse, starting when she was a 12-year-old girl in Oklahoma. Morris pleaded guilty to five counts of lewd and indecent conduct in an Oklahoma court on Oct. 2.

The defendants include Gateway Church, Robert and Debbie Morris, and current and former elders Thomas Miller, Tra Willbanks, Kevin Grove, Jeremy Carrasco, Kenneth Fambro, Gayland Lawshe, Dane Minor, and Steve Dulin. Lawrence Swicegood, who directed the church's communications team, and The Robert Morris Evangelistic Association are also named in the suit.

It alleges that the defendants made false statements in an effort to cover up the abuse.

On Monday, the Morrises joined the other defendants in filing a motion for them to be dropped from the case, arguing that the statute of limitations has expired.

"Plaintiffs failed to make a timely and sufficient request for correction or retraction from the Morrises," the filing said. "Therefore, plaintiffs are not entitled to maintain an action for defamation."

Other Gateway Church leaders accused

Current church leaders have said that four of the former elders, Thomas Miller, Jeremy Carasco, Kevin Grove, and Gayland Lawshe, were aware of the details involving Morris and Clemishire, who was 12 when the abuse began.

Morris is currently serving six months of a 10-year sentence in the Osage County Jail.

The church and Robert Morris also have two other cases pending. The first, in Tarrant County, is over the millions of dollars Morris claims the church owes him as part of a retirement agreement. There is also a federal class-action lawsuit filed by former members that accuses Gateway and Robert Morris of failing to honor promises to give 15% of donations to global missions and misleading congregants with assurances of refunds.