Hazmat spill, crash closes portion of I-30 in Arlington

Hazmat spill, crash causes I-30 in Arlington to shut down

A crash and hazmat spill caused a portion of I-30 westbound to shut down Wednesday morning.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, it could take at least four to five hours to clean up the spill, which happened around 3:30 a.m. near Eastchase Parkway in Arlington.

The accident involved two semi trucks and two vehicles, according to the Fort Worth Police Department, which assisted Arlington police.

TxDOT told CBS News Texas told that a sign was pulled down over the highway during the crash. One lane was moving eastbound.

Drivers heading towards Dallas can take Highway 180 to North Cooper Street, which will lead back to eastbound I-30.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.