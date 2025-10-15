Here's where you can find a haunted house in Dallas-Fort Worth
It's October and Halloween events are in full force across North Texas.
If you're looking for a family-friendly, spooky activity this month, here's where you can go.
Haunted houses in Dallas County
The Parker House
8550 W University Dr, Denton, TX 76207
With several different themed nights, The Parker House is open Wednesday-Sunday.
Haunted houses in Tarrant County
Cutting Edge Haunted House
1701 E Lancaster Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76102
Cutting Edge, winner of four Guinness World Records, is open on select days of the week. Admission ranges from $29.99 to $49.99.
Fort Worth Haunted House
2423 Chester St, Fort Worth, TX 76103
Fort Worth Haunted House is open mainly on weekends. Tickets are $25 at the door, no online ticket sales.
Cowtown Ghosts: Ghost Tours & Haunted Pub Crawls
Fort Worth Stockyards
Book a haunted ghost tour online.
Hangman's House of Horrors
4400 Blue Mound Road, Fort Worth, Texas 76106
Hangman's House of Horrors is open mostly on the weekend. Parking is $10 and ticket prices range from $39 to $64.
Haunted houses in Collin County
Dark Hour Haunted House
701 Taylor Dr, Plano, TX 75074
Dark Hour Haunted House is open Thursday through Sunday.
Haunted houses in Denton County
JunkYard Haunted House
2700 Sylvan Ave, Dallas, TX 75212
Tickets are $25 at the door only. Parking is free from 8 p.m. to midnight.