Here's where you can find a haunted house in Dallas-Fort Worth

It's October and Halloween events are in full force across North Texas.

If you're looking for a family-friendly, spooky activity this month, here's where you can go.

Haunted houses in Dallas County

The Parker House

8550 W University Dr, Denton, TX 76207

With several different themed nights, The Parker House is open Wednesday-Sunday.

Haunted houses in Tarrant County

Cutting Edge Haunted House

1701 E Lancaster Ave, Fort Worth, TX 76102

Cutting Edge, winner of four Guinness World Records, is open on select days of the week. Admission ranges from $29.99 to $49.99.

Fort Worth Haunted House

2423 Chester St, Fort Worth, TX 76103

Fort Worth Haunted House is open mainly on weekends. Tickets are $25 at the door, no online ticket sales.

Cowtown Ghosts: Ghost Tours & Haunted Pub Crawls

Fort Worth Stockyards

Book a haunted ghost tour online.

Hangman's House of Horrors

4400 Blue Mound Road, Fort Worth, Texas 76106

Hangman's House of Horrors is open mostly on the weekend. Parking is $10 and ticket prices range from $39 to $64.

Haunted houses in Collin County

Dark Hour Haunted House

701 Taylor Dr, Plano, TX 75074

Dark Hour Haunted House is open Thursday through Sunday.

Haunted houses in Denton County

JunkYard Haunted House

2700 Sylvan Ave, Dallas, TX 75212

Tickets are $25 at the door only. Parking is free from 8 p.m. to midnight.