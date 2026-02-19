Hate incidents against LGBTQ+ community on the rise in Texas, across the U.S.: Report

Hate incidents against the LGBTQ+ community are increasing across the country, including in Texas.

That's according to a new report by GLAAD, one of the largest LGBTQ+ advocacy organizations in the country.

Data from GLAAD's 2025 Anti-LGBTQ Extremism Reporting Tracker desk shows that in Texas alone, there were over 60 incidents against members of the community. Those incidents include violent assaults, vandalism, and threats of mass shootings.

"We unfortunately found that there were more than 1,000 of these incidents, and in Texas specifically, we found that Texas was ranked third highest in the U.S.," said GLAAD's Sarah Moore. "It's a snapshot of what LGBTQ people are going through, and not a total, you know, all-encompassing number. We know so many of these stories are not going reported, and if they are being reported, they might be uninvestigated, or they might be dismissed by local police departments."

The report comes as Texas lawmakers advance policies that advocates said directly impact the LGBTQ+ community, like the so-called "bathroom bill," which requires people in government buildings and schools to use certain facilities based on the sex they were assigned at birth, as well as the removal of rainbow and decorative crosswalks.

"This isn't just, you know, something that people are putting into comment sections on Facebook. It's not just something that we're using to win political campaigns, but this type of rhetoric is having a very real impact on the lived experience of LGBTQ folks," Moore said.

In Arlington, organizers of Arlington Pride cancelled this year's celebration after the city council's vote to revise the ordinance over concerns it could jeopardize federal funding. Critics said the new version strips away protections for the LGBTQ+ community and other marginalized groups.

"There's a very strategic political agenda out there to make people feel other," said Deejay Johannessen, the CEO at the Help Center for LGBTQ+ Health. "It's showing that they're less than and people then act upon that because they're taking the lead from the political leaders."

Johannessen said while members of the LGBTQ+ community have long faced challenges, the current climate is especially difficult.

"We can have our differences, but everybody has the right to live their lives. and feel safe in their own community," Johannessen said.