Arlington Pride suspends event after city weakens anti‑discrimination ordinance

Arlington Pride has suspended this year's event just hours after the Arlington City Council approved a revised anti‑discrimination ordinance that critics say strips away meaningful protections for marginalized groups.

The council passed the measure Tuesday night in a 7–2 vote.

Critics call ordinance a step backward

Every resident who spoke during public comment opposed the revised ordinance, arguing it weakens the city's ability to address discrimination complaints.

A key section of the updated language states the city administrator "will not conduct investigations into complaints, provide legal advice, advocate for the complainant, take sides in the dispute, or tell the complainant what to do."

Janet Mattern, president of the Tarrant County League of Women Voters, told council members the changes undermine protections for vulnerable communities.

"This is not acceptable," she said. "Local enforcement provides protections to marginalized groups, such as the LGBTQ plus community, in areas where state or federal law may be silent. Local ordinances provide a faster mechanism for addressing complaints."

Ordinance revised after federal funding concerns

Arlington suspended its previous anti‑discrimination ordinance last fall after concerns it could jeopardize federal funding. The move followed former President Donald Trump's threat to withhold funds from cities with diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

Mayor Jim Ross defended the need for an ordinance, even if imperfect.

"I urge my fellow council members to support this ordinance not because it's perfect, but because it is necessary, and because doing something to stand against discrimination is far better than doing nothing at all," Ross said.

Arlington Pride suspends this year's event

Following the vote, Arlington Pride announced it would suspend this year's celebration, calling the ordinance a blow to civil rights.

"Every man, woman, and child in Arlington has been stripped of their civil rights on a local level," the organization said.

DeeJay Johannessen, a board member and CEO of the Help Center for LGBTQ Health, said the impact extends beyond residents.

"This not only affects the residents of Arlington, it affects all our guests, the tourism," Johannessen said. "If somebody were to come to Arlington for the World Cup and they were to be discriminated against, the only thing Arlington does is give you a phone number to the federal government now."

Next steps

The ordinance returns to the council for a second reading on Feb. 24. Johannessen said he plans to continue meeting with council members and community groups before the next vote.