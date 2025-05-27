Meet the "Harry Potter" actors cast to play Harry, Hermione and Ron in HBO Max's upcoming series

The actors who were cast for the lead roles in the upcoming "Harry Potter" series were revealed Tuesday. Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout will play Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, respectively, HBO announced.

The three actors will be the new faces of the young wizards who first cast a spell over readers around the world nearly 30 years ago with the release of J.K. Rowling's "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone" in 1997.

The upcoming streaming series on HBO Max follows the seven popular books, each of which were turned into movies starring Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.

A separate series of "Fantastic Beasts" prequels starring Eddie Redmayne debuted in 2016 exploring the wizarding world before "Harry Potter," and the play "Harry Potter and the Cursed Child" is being performed in the U.S., Europe and Tokyo.

From left, "Harry Potter" actors Arabella Stanton, Dominic McLaughlin and Alastair Stout are seen in a picture provided by HBO on May 27, 2025. Courtesy of Aidan Monaghan/HBO

Over 30,000 children auditioned in an open casting call for the newly cast roles, according to CBS News partner network BBC News.

"The talent of these three unique actors is wonderful to behold, and we cannot wait for the world to witness their magic together onscreen," showrunner Francesca Gardiner and executive producer Mark Mylod said in a statement. "We would like to thank all the tens of thousands of children who auditioned. It's been a real pleasure to discover the plethora of young talent out there."

HBO has said the series will be a "faithful adaptation" of the books that will span a decade.

BBC News reported McLaughlin will be in the U.K. family comedy movie "Grow" later this year, as well as a BBC action-adventure series, and Stanton portrayed the titular character in "Matilda The Musical" in London.

Last month, actor John Lithgow, who won an Emmy for his portrayal of Winston Churchill in "The Crown," was cast as Albus Dumbledore.

"Harry Potter" could be on HBO Max as early as 2026, according to BBC News.