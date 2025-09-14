Haltom City police investigate overnight fiery deadly crash in express lanes of IH 820

Haltom City police are investigating a deadly, fiery overnight crash along IH 820.

Investigators said two trucks were involved in the crash, which occurred just before 3 a.m. Sunday morning in the westbound express lanes near Fossil Creek Boulevard.

After the crash, one of the trucks caught fire. The driver of that truck was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the second truck was okay, remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

The Tarrant County Medical Examiner will release the identity of the driver who died at the scene.

An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing with the Haltom City Police Department.

The westbound express lanes remained closed for several hours after the crash as officers continued to investigate.