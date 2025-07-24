Haltom City apartment residents describe loud and frightening moments police officers fatally shot a suspect

The quiet of night turned into a loud and frightening experience for Enrique Orozco.

"I was just playing with my daughter, and then I just kept on seeing flashes through my window," Orozco said. "It was definitely like a movie scene. Right behind those bushes, they were in and out of there."

Orozco and his 8-year-old daughter saw a sea of police lights and officers filling the Heritage Apartments parking lot along Buster Drive.

"She had her eyes open pretty big. She's like, 'Daddy, I'm scared. Like, what's happening?'" Orozco said.

Orozco immediately protected his young daughter.

"I actually got her to get behind me because I thought, I don't know whether it would be a shooting or not. I didn't want nothing crazy, you know, a stray bull or something like that. Essentially, that was my first thought. Her being eight years old, and watching her, seeing that she did see something that I wish she didn't see," Orozco said.

The Haltom City Police Department said dispatch received a 911 call requesting to "send police at the Heritage Apartments," before abruptly hanging up. It happened around 12:40 a.m. Thursday, in the 5500 block of Buster Drive.

When officers arrived at the apartment complex, they said the person who called 911 was initially hesitant to talk to them.

Police later said that 31-year-old Quaincy Tyron Page died at the scene, despite medical assistance.

At least one police officer fired their gun, but it is also unclear when or why the officer fired their gun. No police officers were injured.

Ka'Lia Hill also lives right across the street from where the shooting happened and said she's going to be more aware of her surroundings.

"I had seen all the lights, and my heart had dropped because I was like, what the heck is that? I looked outside, and I saw a bunch of ambulances and police officer. I was like, oh my gosh," Hill said. "It makes me feel a little bit unsafe. I'm scared, nervous being close to like that shooting."

No officers were hurt. We don't know at this time if the person who died was the 911 caller or if Page fired a weapon. CBS News Texas asked police those questions, but we haven't heard back yet.

Any officers who fired their guns will be put on administrative leave, and the Texas Rangers are investigating.