Group stabs man repeatedly for "bumping into" them
DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - They accused a man of bumping into one of them before stabbing him. Now Dallas detectives need your help finding the group responsible for the Oct. 26 assault.
It happened in the 1800 block of John West Road John West Road just after 10:30 at night.
Police said the suspects confronted the victim, circling him before repeatedly stabbing him. They then took off in a black Cadillac and black Mercedes.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Brody Baggs at 214-671-4744 or brody.baggs@dallaspolice.gov.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.