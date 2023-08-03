Group of community stakeholders discuss, address youth crime in Dallas' southern sector

It takes a village: Community introduces sports to combat youth crime in Dallas

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) — Community stakeholders in Dallas are stressing when the new school year starts, youth crime doesn't stop. And now, a group is coming together to discuss ways to combat this.

From the beginning, Anthony Preston said the cards were stacked against him.

"I didn't have a father growing up, so it was just me and my mom, my brother," he said. "At the younger part of life, I wasn't the best influence on kids. I've seen a lot of different things."

Being introduced to sports changed his life.

"I had a few coaches that made a big impact on me," Preston said. "They could see the potential in me that I couldn't see in myself." He is now paying it forward as a track coach and doing the same for others by discussing and addressing youth crime in Dallas' southern sector.

Bruce Carter hosted a gathering Wednesday to address the crime, hoping it will still be a priority as the new school year starts. "Why not start teaching entrepreneurship? Why not start teaching consequences? Why not start teaching conflict resolution?"

Bringing together community stakeholders, youth organizations, coaches, pastors and concerned citizens, Carter is calling on them all to do their part.

"If you live, work or play in this community, you have to do more," he said. "If you can invest in a kid's life, it matters. It takes them to the next level."

If you'd like to contribute to their efforts, click here.