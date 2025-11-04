Greater Good Collective aims to transform lives in West Fort Worth through jobs and 2nd chances

An empty building in West Fort Worth is getting a second life—and it's one that could change lives across the community.

The Greater Good Collective, a new social enterprise launched by the Presbyterian Night Shelter, will offer job training and employment to individuals facing homelessness, poverty, or other barriers to work.

Located near Cherry Lane and I-30, the donated property will house a community thrift store, donation intake center, handyman services and more.

"We want this to be an opportunity where people feel valued—where they see this as a good start, or a restart—to rebuild stability and purpose in their lives," said Toby Owen, CEO of Presbyterian Night Shelter.

The initiative is part of the shelter's UpSpire workforce program, which has already helped hundreds find employment through hands-on trades like carpentry, furniture making and facilities services.

At full launch, the Greater Good Collective is expected to employ up to 30 people, with a special focus on creating opportunities for women and single mothers. In addition to paid work, participants will receive wraparound support—including job coaching, flexible scheduling and trauma-informed resources.

Renovations on the space are expected to begin later this year, with phased openings of the thrift store and other businesses starting in 2026.

Organizers say the project is more than a job program—it's a path to stability and self-sufficiency.

"There's a real need in Fort Worth for this kind of opportunity," Owen said. "When people work, they gain purpose—and purpose leads to long-term change."

The Greater Good Collective is currently accepting donations of gently used clothing, home goods and other items to stock its upcoming thrift store.

To learn more or get involved, click here.