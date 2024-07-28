Gray leaves Rangers game without throwing a pitch in 7-3 loss to Blue Jays

Daulton Varsho homered in the first inning for the second straight game, José Berríos pitched seven sharp innings to snap a three-start winless streak and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Texas Rangers 7-3 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep of the defending World Series champions.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a solo home run, his fifth in nine games since the All-Star break, and drove in a pair as the Blue Jays earned their second sweep of the season. Toronto swept a three-game series against the White Sox from May 27-29.

Josh Smith hit a two-run homer but Texas lost its third straight after winning the previous five. The Rangers were swept for the fifth time, all on the road.

Rangers right-hander Jon Gray left without throwing a pitch after feeling discomfort in his right groin while warming up for the bottom of the first inning.

Gray was on the 15-day injured list from May 22 until June 7 because of a mild right groin strain.

The Rangers, who got just two outs from starter Michael Lorenzen in Saturday's 7-3 loss, brought in right-hander Jonathan Hernández to pitch in Gray's place.

Hernández (3-1) allowed five runs and five hits in 2 1/3 innings, including Varsho's two-run homer in the first.

Guerrero hit a one-out homer in the third, his 19th.

After left-hander Jacob Latz got four outs and allowed one run, Lorenzen took over in the fifth and retired the side on 14 pitches.

Lorenzen pitched the final four innings, allowing one run and three hits. He threw 40 pitches Saturday before being replaced, then threw 55 on Sunday.

Berríos gave up one run and six hits, improving to 7-2 with a 2.99 ERA in 11 home starts. He's 2-6 with a 4.99 ERA in 11 road starts

Smith went down in pain after fouling a pitch off his left knee in the eighth but finished his at-bat against left-hander Génesis Cabrera with a two-run homer, his 11th.

Cabrera got two outs before right-hander Zach Pop retired Jonah Heim to end the eighth, stranding two runners. Pop finished in the ninth for his first career save.

Nathan Eovaldi (7-4, 3.31 ERA) is scheduled to start Monday as Texas visits St. Louis. RHP Andre Pallante (4-4, 3.92) pitches for the Cardinals.