Suspect identified in Grapevine road rage shooting that injured 7-year-old child, police say

Grapevine police trying to question driver accused of firing into truck with children

Grapevine police have identified the driver suspected of firing into a pickup truck during a Thursday night road rage incident that left a 7-year-old child injured, and investigators are now working to question the individual.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. Thursday along the northbound lanes of State Highway 121 near Bass Pro Drive. According to police, an exchange of gunfire erupted between two drivers. Officers said the suspect shot first, firing at a pickup truck that was carrying an adult and three children.

The child's father, who was behind the wheel of the pickup, returned fire in what police are calling self-defense.

7-year-old child injured with flying glass

One of the bullets shattered the back window of the truck, injuring the 7-year-old child with flying glass. She was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police said. Two other children and another adult in the vehicle were not hurt.

The victims drove to a nearby RaceTrac gas station on Grapevine Mills Parkway, where they called 911 and met with officers.

Road rage incident suspect identified

Police said the suspect drove home after the shooting and was later identified. Although the individual initially spoke with investigators, communication has since stopped. Grapevine police said the suspect is not considered a danger to the public and is currently in a safe location.

Investigators are now working with Flower Mound police to reestablish contact and continue questioning the suspect as the investigation moves forward.