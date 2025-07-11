Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspect identified in Grapevine road rage shooting that injured 7-year-old child, police say

By
Lacey Beasley
Lacey Beasley
Lacey Beasley is an award-winning journalist with CBS News Texas. You can find her on-air every weekday morning.
Read Full Bio
Lacey Beasley,
Sergio Candido
Managing Editor, South
Sergio Candido is a managing editor for the South at cbsnews.com, coordinating multiplatform news coverage for CBS Miami and CBS Texas. He previously worked for outlets including Telemundo and The Miami Herald.
Read Full Bio
Sergio Candido,
Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.
Read Full Bio
Doug Myers,
Giles Hudson

/ CBS Texas

Grapevine police trying to question driver accused of firing into truck with children
Grapevine police trying to question driver accused of firing into truck with children 01:55

Grapevine police have identified the driver suspected of firing into a pickup truck during a Thursday night road rage incident that left a 7-year-old child injured, and investigators are now working to question the individual.

The shooting happened around 8 p.m. Thursday along the northbound lanes of State Highway 121 near Bass Pro Drive. According to police, an exchange of gunfire erupted between two drivers. Officers said the suspect shot first, firing at a pickup truck that was carrying an adult and three children.

The child's father, who was behind the wheel of the pickup, returned fire in what police are calling self-defense.

7-year-old child injured with flying glass

One of the bullets shattered the back window of the truck, injuring the 7-year-old child with flying glass. She was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, police said. Two other children and another adult in the vehicle were not hurt.

The victims drove to a nearby RaceTrac gas station on Grapevine Mills Parkway, where they called 911 and met with officers.

Road rage incident suspect identified

Police said the suspect drove home after the shooting and was later identified. Although the individual initially spoke with investigators, communication has since stopped. Grapevine police said the suspect is not considered a danger to the public and is currently in a safe location.

Investigators are now working with Flower Mound police to reestablish contact and continue questioning the suspect as the investigation moves forward.

Lacey Beasley

Lacey Beasley is an award-winning journalist with CBS News Texas. You can find her on-air every weekday morning.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.