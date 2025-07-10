Watch CBS News
7-year-old injured by shattered glass in North Texas road rage shooting; suspect still at large, police say

By Giles Hudson,
Doug Myers
Digital Content Producer, CBS Texas
Doug Myers is a digital content producer for CBS Texas. A longtime journalist, Doug has worked for four newspapers in Texas and Louisiana and for three television stations in Texas. He has also spent time as a digital content manager for a national trade association and as communications director for a state agency.
Read Full Bio
Doug Myers

/ CBS Texas

Grapevine police are investigating a road rage shooting that left a 7-year-old child injured by shattered glass.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. Thursday along the northbound lanes of State Highway 121 near Bass Pro Drive.

Police said someone in another vehicle fired a shot that shattered a window on the victim's truck, injuring a child inside. The 7-year-old child suffered minor injuries from the broken glass and was taken to the hospital. Two other children were also in the truck but were not hurt. 

The driver continued to a RaceTrac gas station on Grapevine Mills Parkway, just north of the scene, where they met with officers.

Investigators said they have a description of the suspect's vehicle and a license plate number. 

The search for the suspect is ongoing.

