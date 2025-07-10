7-year-old injured by shattered glass in North Texas road rage shooting; suspect still at large, police say

Grapevine police are investigating a road rage shooting that left a 7-year-old child injured by shattered glass.

The incident happened around 8 p.m. Thursday along the northbound lanes of State Highway 121 near Bass Pro Drive.

Police said someone in another vehicle fired a shot that shattered a window on the victim's truck, injuring a child inside. The 7-year-old child suffered minor injuries from the broken glass and was taken to the hospital. Two other children were also in the truck but were not hurt.

The driver continued to a RaceTrac gas station on Grapevine Mills Parkway, just north of the scene, where they met with officers.

Investigators said they have a description of the suspect's vehicle and a license plate number.

The search for the suspect is ongoing.