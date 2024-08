GRAPEVINE — A 9-year-old boy reported missing Wednesday has been found safe, Grapevine police said.

The boy did not make it to school Wednesday morning, which prompted a search in the area.

Relatives told Grapevine police that he missed his bus to Glenhope Elementary School, so he started walking.

The boy was ultimately found asleep on a couch in a friend's house, police said.

He was unharmed.