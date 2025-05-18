Grapevine Main Street Fest includes rides, food, live music, and shopping

The family-friendly Main Street Fest in the heart of historic Grapevine wraps up Sunday. It includes live music, craft beverages, shopping, and much more.

The 41st annual event brings back joy to kids of all ages with dozens of rides ranging from the adventurous to traditional at the carnival and midway.

The kid zone has all kinds of activities for little ones, while adults can try craft beer from across the country. Meow Wolf Grapevine has artists at the event that people can meet.

Of course, with a festival comes food from funnel cakes to corn dogs, and dozens of vendors sell handcrafted items with proceeds going back into the community.

"It's so great because we have a thousand volunteers who come out and help out with the festival. They're so amazing. We couldn't do it without them, and it actually benefits their civic service organizations and their nonprofits or giving back to the community at the same time," said Elizabeth Schrack, director of communications with the Grapevine Convention & Visitors Bureau.

The next big event in Grapevine is the four-day Grapefest in September.