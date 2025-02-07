Grapevine homeowner battles city over grass height regulations

GRAPEVINE – A Grapevine homeowner is in an ongoing 18-month dispute with the city over the height of his grass, leading to multiple citations, court hearings, and a debate over environmental sustainability.

Tim Yatko

Tim Yatko, a gardening enthusiast who has lived in his home since 2012, replaced his sod with inland sea oats, a native Texas grass, to conserve water and encourage biodiversity.

He said his yard has received praise from neighbors for years, so he was surprised when he received a complaint in August 2023.

"I was like, 'What?'" Yatko said. "I didn't understand why I was in violation."

Grapevine's city code states that residents must not "suffer or permit grass, weeds, or any plant that is not cultivated to grow to a greater height than six inches on average."

Yatko's native Texas grass often grows to 3-4 feet. He argues there is no clear distinction in the code between turf grass and ornamental grasses like his.

"It is an intentional garden. I am growing it with intent," he said. "It's frustrating to hear from the city saying I am not."

Other cities have similar regulations but allow for exceptions. In Dallas and Fort Worth, grass can grow up to one foot, while Duncanville has a specific exemption for native landscaping, permitting taller native grasses to support water conservation and local wildlife.

Yatko wishes Grapevine would adopt a similar approach.

"Why can't Grapevine be a leader in this?" he said. "Why are they reluctant to adapt?"

Yatko initially had a citation dismissed after presenting his planting plan to city officials. However, in August 2024, another complaint was filed, and he now faces a court date in April.

Last week, the city threatened to cut his grass or fine him $200 if he didn't comply.

We reached out to the city to ask why he was being forced to comply before his day in court.

The city responded stating, "From the city's perspective the yard's prior condition was unequivocally non-compliant. The city is authorized to take corrective action to ensure compliance. We remain hopeful that the property owner will do his part going forward to maintain his yard."

Yatko, who normally trims his grass once a year in February, cut it himself—but he remains committed to advocating for change.

"I'd rather be a resource and an ally than an adversary," he said. "It doesn't make sense to keep fighting each other. We should be on the same team."