Grapevine homeowner in 18-month dispute with city over grass height A homeowner in Grapevine is in an 18-month dispute with the city over the height of his grass. The homeowner, a gardening enthusiast, planted sea oats to reduce water usage and encourage biodiversity. Despite receiving compliments on his yard, he was surprised by a complaint in August 2023. The issue has led to multiple citations, emails, and court hearings.