Grand Prairie teacher arrested for alleged relationship with student

GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSNewsTexas.com) — A now-former high school teacher in Grand Prairie is facing allegations that he was in an inappropriate relationship with a student.

Cody Bush, who taught at South Grand Prairie High School, was arrested on Sunday.

The district said that administrators first learned about the alleged relationship on March 2, 2023 and immediately placed Bush on leave.

Bush has now resigned from his teaching position, and the incident has been reported to the State Board of Educator Certification.

"I have no tolerance for any type of inappropriate communication or contact between a teacher and a student," said Grand Prairie ISD Superintendent Linda Ellis. "We will continue to partner with the Grand Prairie Police Department to ensure our students' safety."

The district declined to give any further details.