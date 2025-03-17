Watch CBS News
Local News

Grand Prairie police searching for missing, endangered 5-year-old boy

By Julia Falcon

/ CBS Texas

Grand Prairie police are searching for a 5-year-old boy who they said is endangered. 

Santiago Aburto Gonzalez, 5, was last seen on West Pioneer Parkway near Great Southwest Parkway in Grand Prairie on March 16 at 7 p.m.

He was last seen wearing an orange T-shirt that says "Mickey," blue shorts and no shoes. 

Police describe him as Hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes. He stands 3-foot-10 and weighs 55 pounds.

According to the boy's mother, he is autistic.

santiago-aburto
  Santiago Aburto Gonzalez, 5 Texas Department of Public Safety

Police ask if anyone has information about Santiago to contact them at (972)237-8790.

What is an Endangered Missing Persons Alert?

An Endangered Missing Persons Alert is similar to an AMBER Alert in that it's issued when someone is missing, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS said that in order to avoid public confusion with AMBER Alerts for abducted children, the term "Endangered Missing Persons Alert" was selected.  

To qualify for the alert, the person must be diagnosed with an intellectual disability and/or a pervasive developmental disorder.

Julia Falcon

Julia Falcon is a digital content producer at CBS News Texas. Julia has previously written for news outlets across Dallas-Fort Worth like the Denton Record-Chronicle, D Magazine, 1080 KRLD and 105.3 The Fan. She covers a span of topics, focusing on sports and trending topics. Every week, Julia produces a show called "Eye on Trending," where she answers top trending questions.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.