Grand Prairie police searching for missing, endangered 5-year-old boy

Grand Prairie police are searching for a 5-year-old boy who they said is endangered.

Santiago Aburto Gonzalez, 5, was last seen on West Pioneer Parkway near Great Southwest Parkway in Grand Prairie on March 16 at 7 p.m.

He was last seen wearing an orange T-shirt that says "Mickey," blue shorts and no shoes.

Police describe him as Hispanic with brown hair and brown eyes. He stands 3-foot-10 and weighs 55 pounds.

According to the boy's mother, he is autistic.

Santiago Aburto Gonzalez, 5 Texas Department of Public Safety

Police ask if anyone has information about Santiago to contact them at (972)237-8790.

What is an Endangered Missing Persons Alert?

An Endangered Missing Persons Alert is similar to an AMBER Alert in that it's issued when someone is missing, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

DPS said that in order to avoid public confusion with AMBER Alerts for abducted children, the term "Endangered Missing Persons Alert" was selected.

To qualify for the alert, the person must be diagnosed with an intellectual disability and/or a pervasive developmental disorder.