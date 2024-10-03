Grand Prairie superintendent is placed on leave after school board says he violated district policy

GRAND PRAIRIE - The Grand Prairie School Board recently announced its newly hired superintendent violated board policy, but no one is providing details of the alleged infraction or what happens next.

Just months into his tenure, Superintendent Jorge Arredondo has gone from unanimous approval for his hiring to being placed on paid administrative leave.

The community wants to know why.

"If your investigation has brought forth evidence that this man needs to go, I understand that," shared a speaker at a called Wednesday night board meeting. "But it's going to come out and it had better rise to that level."

In September, Arredondo was placed on leave pending the outcome of an investigation. Following that hours-long executive session Wednesday night, Grand Prairie's Board of Trustees voted 4-2 that Arredondo violated district policy. However, supporters insist he has not been treated fairly.

"In my opinion, he's not been afforded the opportunity to respond to these allegations," said Gloria Carrillo, Grand Prairie ISD board trustee, Place 3. "So I'm asking that Dr. Arredondo be reinstated… that he be allowed to do the job that this board voted seven to 0 for him to do."

It is true that Arredondo was hired by a unanimous vote of the board. But now some trustees insist that rules exist for a reason.

"We did pick the best superintendent that we thought, out of the information that was provided to us by that search firm," said Emily Liles, Place 6 trustee. "I stand by that. But when someone, as you heard, violates a policy, we stand on policy. And when there's a violation of policy and a subsequent investigation that shows a violation of the policy, you take action."

The district policy that Arredondo is accused of violating prohibits discrimination, harassment, and retaliation against district employees.

When asked about the superintendent's status following that board vote, district spokesperson Sam Buchmeyer responded with a statement saying, "No specific details or defined course of action were provided at that time. The board remains committed to following the necessary procedures in the best interest of the district."

Meanwhile, the community wants answers and accountability. Another speaker urged board members to include other stakeholders when looking for a superintendent.

"Taxpayers should be included in the process. The sequence of events and chaos caused by some board members have been unproductive, an embarrassment to our city."

However defined, it is far from over.