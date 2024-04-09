Grand Prairie officers fatally shoot man who pointed a gun at them

DALLAS COUNTY — An investigation is underway after Grand Prairie Police fatally shot a man who pointed a gun at them.

Grand Prairie Police say it happened just before midnight Monday.

Police say they responded to a property on Cambridge after a man was reported to be confronting a neighbor in a threatening manner.

Officers say they knocked on the door and announced themselves and then heard a gunshot inside the home.

The unidentified man ran outside and pointed a gun directly at one of the officers. Fearing for their lives, two officers opened fire. He was pronounced dead on the scene by Grand Prairie Fire Department personnel. The man's identity will be released pending family notification.

Both officers have been placed on routine administrative leave.