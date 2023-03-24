Grand Prairie NAACP calls on school district to fire Dubiski Career HS principal after racist video

GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSNewsTexas.com) – The Grand Prairie Independent School District won't say what disciplinary action was taken against as many as five high school students who took part in a racist video.

It's a disturbing video we first showed you last week.

But now, more Black Dubiski Career High School students have come forward to say that the video was only one example of a racially charged environment.

There was a protest outside Grand Prairie ISD's administration building before the first board meeting since this alarming video surfaced.

The video showed as many as five Dubiski Career High School students repeatedly using the n-word as well as writing it in a teacher's classroom.

"Dubiski five was responsible for offending African-American at the school before spring break," said Angela Luckey, with the Grand Prairie NAACP. "There was no discipline against the students that thought it was funny thought it was humorous too humiliate African-American students at the school."

Grand Prairie's NAACP president called on the school district Thursday to fire the principal because multiple Black students have come forward to say that the use of racial slurs is rampant and they are forced to put up with it.

"If you say something back, it's gonna make me look bad, so I would just take that," said Amaia Davis, a freshman at Dubiski Career High School. "I've been to a lot of schools within my 15 years of living in Grand Prairie and none of this has ever happened before."

The parents of Amaia Davis say they met with school district leaders to express their concerns.

"This is a different day and age than when I was a child, and the expectation is that things have improved and this is a clear sign at least at Dubiski Career High School that that improvement is not showing," said Shavsha Davis, Amaia's mother.

Grand Prairie ISD suggests that the problem was isolated in a statement to CBS News Texas, saying:

"Our investigation into the incident was swift and comprehensive and all students involved have been held accountable to the fullest extent of our Student Code of Conduct."

The parents of several Black students have told CBS News Texas they are seriously considering removing their children from Dubiski because they don't believe their complaints are being taken seriously.