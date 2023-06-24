Grand Prairie driver suspected in fatal crash now in custody

GRAND PRAIRIE (CBSNewsTexas.com) - A driver suspected to be involved in a fatal traffic collision Friday evening has turned himself in to the Grand Prairie Police Department

Police say around 10:45 p.m., a Ford Mustang was traveling south when it hit a Honda Civic car in the 2200 block of S. Belt Line Road. The driver of the Mustang, 21-year-old Damien Torres, allegedly fled the scene on foot before turning himself in Saturday.

A passenger of the Mustang and the driver of the Civic was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. However, a juvenile passenger of the Civic was pronounced dead after arriving to a local hospital, according to police.

While the crash remains under investigation, Torres is being held at the Grand Prairie Detention Center on four charges: manslaughter, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, accident involving death and accident involving injury.