Fire at Grand Prairie house kills 2 people, crews say

A house fire that broke out in Grand Prairie early Saturday morning led to the deaths of two people, according to officials.

The Grand Prairie Fire Department said it responded to the home along the 3600 block of Green Hollow Drive just before 5 a.m. after getting reports that two people were trapped inside. Firefighters said the house was engulfed in flames when they arrived, and that the roof was visibly collapsing.

Crews said they were able to get a man out through a window. He was taken to a hospital, where he later died.

Firefighters said they were looking for a second victim, but the home's walls started to collapse, forcing them to evacuate. A woman was later found and declared dead at the scene.

As of publication, neither victim has been publicly identified.

Grand Prairie Fire notes that one firefighter was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries, but has since been released.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.