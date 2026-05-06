Grand Prairie cancels "Eid" event after Gov. Greg Abbott's office threatens to pull funding

A planned private celebration at a popular North Texas water park has been abruptly canceled after a political clash between state leadership and city officials.

Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark in Grand Prairie – owned by the city but operated by a third‑party company – was scheduled to host an Eid celebration on June 1

Eid is a major Islamic holiday celebrated with prayer, food, and community gatherings.

A flyer posted on the park's official social media pages invited the "DFW Muslim community" to celebrate the Islamic holiday and noted a modest dress code for attendees.

But a second flyer circulating online told a different story. That version included the phrase "Muslim only" in two places, sparking controversy and drawing the attention of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott's office.

Governor cites civil‑rights violations

On Wednesday, the governor's office sent a letter to Grand Prairie Mayor Ron Jensen, accusing event organizers of initially advertising the gathering as exclusive to Muslims before later removing the language.

"An event at a city-owned pool that was publicly and indiscriminately advertised as 'Whites only' would surely violate the Constitution," the governor's office letter said. "... The same must be true here."

Funding threat accompanies warning

Abbott's office argued that such restrictions would violate state and federal civil‑rights laws and threatened to withhold more than $500,000 in state funding if the city allowed the event to proceed.

The governor's office warned that, because Grand Prairie accepted state grants, it must comply with all civil rights and nondiscrimination laws. If the city violates those rules, the state can cancel the grants, demand repayment, and block the city from receiving future funding, according to the governor's office.

City confirms event is canceled

By Wednesday night, the city of Grand Prairie confirmed the event had been canceled.

"After further review and in the best interest of the City of Grand Prairie, the June 1 Eid event at Epic Waters Indoor Waterpark has been canceled," the city said in a statement.

Questions remain about conflicting flyers

The dispute leaves unanswered questions about the origins of the conflicting flyers, but for now, the celebration will not take place at Epic Waters. The governor's office maintains that the cancellation was necessary to prevent discrimination, while community members continue to debate whether the event was ever intended to exclude anyone.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.