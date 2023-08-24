Granbury ISD board censures trustee for allegedly sneaking into high school library

GRANBURY (CBSNewsTexas.com) — School district officials and the board of trustees at Granbury ISD are trying to get back to business after a highly controversial vote to censure one of their board trustees late Wednesday night.

In a five to two vote, Karen Lowery was censured after an investigation found she did not follow proper policy and procedure in obtaining permission to enter Granbury High School's library to look for books with sexually explicit material.

The incident is said to have happened on Aug. 2, and while Lowery was at the school for an unrelated back-to-school event.

For those alleged actions, the school board trustees voted to officially and publicly reprimand her by way of a censure vote.

During the meeting, Lowery spoke to those in attendance, saying, "I am not going anywhere."

She added, "I was elected by the community and I will fulfill my campaign promises to the best of my ability until my term is over. So, Mr. Superintendent, I will be here another two years."

The censure basically amounts to a slap on the wrist, and a reprimand. Lowery is not being asked to leave her position nor is she being charged with an offense.

The board's president, Dr. Barbara Herrington, issued a statement to CBS News Texas the day after the vote.

"It is my expectation that this board will put this matter behind us and work together for the good of the students, staff and community."

Lowery did not respond to CBS News Texas' request for comment.

A spokesman for Granbury ISD said to his knowledge, this was the first time in their history that a school board member has been censured.