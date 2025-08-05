City of Granbury issues disaster declaration after water main break

A water main break in Granbury has prompted the city to issue a disaster declaration.

The water main break is located underneath US Highway Business 377 near the Brazos River Bridge, according to the city. Parts to repair the break are being brought in from all over the state, making it more complex than expected.

The city said that water is safe to drink, but the disaster declaration was issued in order to protect the public water system and ensure conservation.

A Stage 5 Mandatory Water Conservation is in effect, which means the following:

No lawn or landscape watering. All outdoor irrigation is prohibited unless using a private well or drawing directly from the lake.

No water use for cleaning driveways, sidewalks, buildings, or for dust control or gutter flushing.

No washing of vehicles at home. Commercial car washes may be used only 6 a.m.-10 a.m. and 6 a.m.-10 p.m.

No filling or refilling pools, kiddie pools, spas, or hot tubs.

Ornamental fountains and ponds must be turned off, unless needed to support aquatic life or equipped with a recirculating pump.

Repairs should be complete by Aug. 10, according to the city.