Gov. Abbott to visit Denton Monday for 'Save Women's Sports Act' ceremony

DENTON (CBSNewsTexas.com) - Monday afternoon, Gov. Greg Abbott will ceremoniously sign into law legislation banning trans athletes from participating on collegiate sports teams aligning with their gender identities.

Abbott signed S.B. 15, known as the "Save Women's Sports Act" by supporters, officially in June. The new law takes effect in September.

The ACLU of Texas called the act "unfair, unconstitutional, and just plain cruel."

The ceremony Monday will take place at the Texas Women's Hall of Fame at Texas Woman's University at 2 p.m.

The governor will be joined by NCAA swimmers and spokespersons Riley Gaines and Paula Scanlan, and Texas college basketball player Kassidy Comer, among others.

Activists are said to have a protest planned at TWU prior to Abbott's event.