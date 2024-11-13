Gov. Abbott prevents tuition hikes for Texas universities through 2027

AUSTIN – Gov. Greg Abbott will prevent Texas colleges and universities from raising tuition during the next biennium.

In a letter to Texas college and university leaders, Abbott emphasized the need for public universities to "take every possible step to ease the financial burden on our students and their families," especially in light of current economic pressures and rising inflation affecting household budgets.

Last year, Abbott signed a law that froze undergraduate tuition and fees for the 2023-24 and 2024-25 academic years.

"As this tuition freeze expires, let me be clear: I will not support any tuition increase at any public higher education institution in the upcoming biennium," Abbott stated.

As a result, Abbott announced that the Board of Regents at each public university system has agreed to maintain current tuition levels for the 2025-26 and 2026-27 academic years.

"When all Texans have access to quality and affordable education, they can earn better wages, meet workforce qualifications, and experience a higher quality of life," Abbott said. "I will ensure college affordability remains a top priority for the state as we head into the next legislative session."