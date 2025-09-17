Godley residents want action as pack of 30-40 roaming dogs raises safety concerns

A pack of about 30-40 dogs has been spotted roaming around the town of Godley.

Residents say this is nothing new; some believe illegal dumping may be the cause, but recently they've noticed the dogs wandering during all hours of the day.

"They roam in our neighborhood, and they cross over this field into the other neighborhood over off Wildcat Ridge, I believe," said Kara Stapleton, a Godley resident.

Residents are scared to encounter the dogs and are pleading with city leaders to do something.

"I carry some mace now, and I carry it in my little pocket… We have stopped walking because we just don't want to possibly see the dogs and have to react and do something," said Stapleton.

"I don't want anyone to get hurt": Scared residents plead with city leaders

During Tuesday night's city council meeting, many voiced their concerns, including a young boy.

"I don't want anyone to get hurt, and also, I'm a little bit scared to go outside now, just because of the dogs, and if you guys don't do anything about this," he said. "Someone's going to get hurt."

The police chief said without an animal shelter in the city, he's been reaching out to surrounding cities for help, but is not having much luck.

"I have checked with shelters when I first got here within Johnson County and outside about partnership and everybody says the same thing, 'Sorry about your bad luck. We're at full capacity,'" said Darrel Vinson, Police Chief, Godley.

One city council member suggested updating the city's ordinance relating to animal control, which would fine those who illegally dump animals, but with no real solution determined, frustrated residents hope this is solved before a tragedy occurs.

"It's more for safety concerns because of all the children, because of all the walkers and all these other animals that we have," said Stapleton. "I believe, I hope that they wouldn't wait to do something until something happens."

The Texas Game Wardens say this issue falls under local jurisdiction. The city said it is working with the county to mitigate this problem.