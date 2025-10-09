GM Financial Parade of Lights to return to Fort Worth this holiday season

A longtime holiday tradition continues this year in Downtown Fort Worth.

The 43rd year of the GM Financial Parade of Lights will take place at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 23.

This year's theme for the parade is "Sparkle, Dazzle, Shine!" The parade promises innovative floats and interactive features along the route. More than 100 elements including floats, marching bands, antique cars and horse-drawn carriages will be part of the festivities.

This year's grand marshall is Chris Cassidy, the president and CEO of the National Medal of Honor Museum Foundation, the parade announced. This week he announced he would be stepping down after four years on the job, in which he led the construction and opening of the museum, located in Arlington. Cassidy is also a retired Navy SEAL and NASA astronaut.

"His career is marked by courage, leadership, and a deep commitment to honoring others; qualities that will add extra shine to this year's parade," the announcement said.

The parade is free to attend, but reserved "Street Seats" are on sale, starting at $19.50 for adults and $15.75 for children.

For those that cannot make it in person, CBS Texas will broadcast the parade on live on KTXA 21 and stream it live on the CBS News Texas streaming channel. Encores of the parade will also stream on CBS News Texas throughout the holiday season.

CBS Texas is a sponsor of the parade.