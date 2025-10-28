Former Gateway pastor Robert Morris, wife Debbie seek removal from defamation lawsuit

Former Gateway Church senior pastor Robert Morris and his wife, Debbie, have joined other defendants in asking that they be dismissed from a $1 million defamation lawsuit.

In a filing Monday in Dallas County court, the Morrises said they deny "each and every allegation" brought by Cindy Clemishire, the now-adult woman whom Morris was convicted of sexually abusing four decades ago.

Arguments for the dismissal

They argue the statute of limitations has expired and that Clemishire and her father, who also brought the suit, failed to send a written request for correction, clarification, or retraction, as required under Texas civil law.

"Plaintiffs failed to make a timely and sufficient request for a correction, clarification or retraction from the Morrises," the filing said. "Therefore, plaintiffs are not entitled to maintain an action for defamation…."

Court hearing set this week

The filing comes just days before a scheduled hearing before Dallas County Judge Emily Tobolowsky, where the status of several defendants could be decided.

Morris pleaded guilty Oct. 2 in Oklahoma to charges of lewd and indecent conduct involving Clemishire. He is currently serving six months in the Osage County Jail, with the remainder of his 10-year sentence suspended.

In a separate case in Tarrant County, Morris and Gateway Church are in a legal dispute over millions of dollars that Morris claims he is owed as part of his retirement package.