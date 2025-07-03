Gateway Church names new executive pastor as it cuts services, staff

After a months-long search, Gateway Church on Friday named a new executive pastor to handle day-to-day operations and assist in the transition following the resignation of founding Pastor Robert Morris last year.

Nic Lesmeister had been the church's executive pastor for global outreach and led the Gateway Center for Israel.

"This is an important and joyful moment, as we're promoting one of our own — someone who has already been instrumental over the past year in building a culture of restoration, healing and unity in our church," lead elder Tra Willbanks said in a video statement.

Nic Lesmeister Gateway Church

Lesmeister's selection came after an extensive review involving a national search firm, Willbanks said.

Pastor Daniel Floyd, who was named Gateway's new senior pastor in May, approved the decision.

"Through that process and in close collaboration with Pastor Daniel Floyd, it became clear that the right person for the job was already here," Willbanks said.

The announcement comes just days after the church revealed it is canceling Saturday services at most of its campuses due to declining attendance.

Gateway has also said it is implementing staff layoffs. That process is expected to be completed by the end of the month, church leaders said.

Morris left Gateway last year after allegations surfaced that he had sexual relations with a 12-year-old girl 40 years ago.

Since then, the church and Morris have been involved in three court cases.

Morris was charged with child sexual abuse in Oklahoma and has another court hearing in that case scheduled for September.