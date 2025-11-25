Watch CBS News
Gas leak prompts closures, delays in Dallas' West End

Julia Falcon
Dallas police are asking the public to avoid the West End area due to a gas leak.

It happened Tuesday morning. DART said bus and rail passengers should anticipate delays due to the leak and as a precaution, service in the West End is suspended.

CBS News Texas Chopper was over the scene, which showed several first responders as well as what looked like construction workers digging holes in the ground.

Officials haven't said what caused the leak or how long repairs would take.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

