5 rescued, 2 taken to hospital after Dallas apartment fire, officials say

Five people were rescued from an apartment complex fire in Dallas early Sunday morning, fire officials told CBS News Texas.

According to Dallas Fire-Rescue, at about 1:30 a.m., crews were called to The Garrison apartments located in the 9900 block of Whitehurst Drive. When they arrived, firefighters saw heavy flames and smoke coming from the roof of one of the buildings.

A second alarm was called, bringing more crews to the scene.

Crews learned there were residents inside the building, and five people were rescued, officials said. Two of those victims were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The Red Cross is assisting the residents who have been displaced.

DFR has not released the cause of the blaze; however, it's under investigation.