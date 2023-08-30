Garland resident wins $1 million on scratch off ticket

AUSTIN (CBSNewsTexas.com) - How do you turn $20 into $1 million? Well one lucky Texan just found out.

Texas Lottery

A Garland resident, who wants to remain anonymous, claimed a top prize from the 200X Cash Blitz scratch ticket game. And, according to the Texas Lottery, there are three other top prize tickets in the game worth $1 million that can be claimed.

The Texas Lottery says overall, there's a total of $145 million in prizes spread across the 200X Cash Blitz game tickets. It also says your odds of winning any of the prizes are 1 in 3.68.