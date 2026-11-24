Carissa Dutton said that every year, her neighbor, Carolyn Corrigan, counts down the months until Christmas.

"I think it was like Memorial Day and she came outside and was like, 'Are we starting to decorate for Christmas yet?' And I'm like, 'No, ma'am, not yet; it's still hot outside,'" she said. "She tells me how much she loves the decorations and she tells me, 'I'm always waiting to see what you're going to add this year.'"

This year, the joy those decorations bring is especially needed.

Carolyn Corrigan's husband, Joe, is battling dementia. His health is rapidly declining and now, he's receiving hospice care at home.

So, Dutton, a Garland city councilwoman, had an idea. She started reaching out to the community, asking for Christmas decorations to help create a special display for the couple.

"All day today we've been having people drop off different decorations," she said. "Hank from the fire department reached out and was like, hey, I want to do Christmas lights."

"They're at a point in their life where they can't do it themselves," James Duggar said. "Well then, we can step up and help and that makes us feel good."

As the sun began to set, it was time for the big reveal.

"It's very nice," Carolyn Corrigan said. "It's beautiful and it's so touching."

Carolyn Corrigan said if her husband could fully understand this act of kindness, he'd be thrilled.

"We've been married 63 year, you know, it's just hard, but this is so nice," she said. "Everybody has been so good."

Dutton says Joe and Carolyn Corrigan have become like family.

"My daughter has declared them her adoptive grandparents because we don't have anyone local, it's just her and I," she said.

"I just feel like they deserve so much, you know," Jayden Taylor said.

"It means a lot," Dutton said. "It's so special to be able to bring a little extra magic and joy and happiness to someone."

For Dutton, that's what the holidays are truly about.