Fort Worth ISD mother says CPS called after teacher mistakes birthmarks for bruises

A Fort Worth mother is speaking out after what she says was a misunderstanding about her daughter's birthmarks that led to a child abuse investigation.

Stephanie McCullough, whose 7-year-old daughter attends Western Hills Primary School in Fort Worth ISD, said she found out on Friday, March 28, when her daughter, Ashton, told her she had seen the school nurse the day before.

"She just said she went to the nurse's office," McCullough said. "I was confused because I didn't know if something had happened at school."

Teacher notices dark spots

A teacher had noticed dark spots on Ashton's back and suspected child abuse. By Monday, Child Protective Services had contacted McCullough to investigate.

"It's still hard for me to talk about," McCullough said. "I was really scared."

McCullough said the marks on Ashton's back are Mongolian spots, a birthmark more common in children with darker skin tones.

"She's had that one on her back since she was born," she said.

CPS calls

After receiving the CPS call, McCullough immediately took her daughter to the doctor, who confirmed the spots were birthmarks and documented them for CPS.

In a statement, the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services said standard protocol requires investigators to speak with the family, school staff, and medical professionals to rule out potential abuse.

Fort Worth ISD did not respond to a request for comment.

"Nothing to hide"

For McCullough, however, the damage was already done.

"Just like I told the CPS worker, I have nothing to hide. I know what kind of parent I am," she said. "I have two other children. I love all my kids."

She said she chose to speak out in hopes of helping other families who might go through something similar.

"If this can just help one person, one family — that's all that matters to me," McCullough said.

Calls for better-educated staff

She is now calling on schools to better educate their staff on how to identify Mongolian spots to avoid mistaking them for signs of abuse.

"Even going to school now, she's nervous and scared because she thinks she's going to get snatched," McCullough said. "If educators and administrators were better informed on what a Mongolian spot is, they'd be able to tell the difference between that and a bruise."