Fully cooked pulled pork sold at H-E-B recalled due to allergen

TEXAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) - San Antonio-based Nuevo Garcia Foods, LLC issued a recall for a pulled pork product due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen.

Select packages of 2-lb. packages containing "H-E-B Smokehouse Fully Cooked Smoked Seasoned Pulled Pork With BBQ Sauce" with lot code "3135" represented on the label, and Best By Dates 8/18/2023, 8/25/2023, and 9/1/2023 may contain soy lecithin.

The known allergen is not listed on the product label.

The recall consists of approximately 4,784 pounds of pulled pork product, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Friday.

According to the USDA, these items were shipped to an H-E-B warehouse for distribution to retail locations in Texas.

Inspection personnel discovered the problem during a routine label verification review and determined that soy lecithin was not listed on the pulled pork product label when it was used prior to the cooking process.

Some products may be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers. Anyone who purchased these products is urged not to consume them. Throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products, the USDA says. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.