Full-body scans in Plano detect health issues before symptoms, patient says scan changed his life

As 2026 kicks off, many are focusing on health, maybe trying to lose weight or cut back on happy hour drinks, but there's another option out there, and some people think it's even more important.

In Plano, Dragonfly Scans is a healthcare company that wants to show you what's happening inside your body.

Ben Hogan was the picture of health for a 61-year-old, but he decided he wanted to take a look under the hood. So he signed up for a full-body scan with Dragonfly Scans in Plano.

"It was basically my age, and just things start to go wrong as you start to get older," said Hogan.

Still, he was confident as he lay down for the one-hour full-body scan.

"I wasn't really worried. I really didn't think there was anything wrong with me. I thought it was going to be a routine checkup type situation. The very next day, I found out it wasn't," said Hogan.

The scan showed a cyst on his pancreas, but something else was looming larger.

"They also discovered a tumor in my prostate," said Hogan.

Stage 1 prostate cancer.

"Maybe a little lucky that we did do what we done, and I'm glad that we did, that I was lucky. It's changed my life," he said.

Lucky is one way to look at it, but for Robert Shields, who co-founded Dragonfly Scans with his wife, it's a new way to approach health.

"Modern medicine is, you have to have symptoms. By the time you have symptoms, it's generally too late," said Shields.

But Shields says the scan looks for more than just cancer.

"We're going to look at the prostate, liver, kidneys, we'll look at your spine. We're looking at lungs, heart, brain," he said.

And with all that, they can give you information that tells you if you're at risk for everything from a heart attack to early-onset Alzheimer's.

The prices range from $1,000 to $2500, which isn't cheap, but for people like Shields and Hogan, they say you can't put a price on health.

"I just bought a new iPhone, and I think it was $1,600, $17,000. So if you can afford a new phone, you can afford to get a scan. You can't afford not to," said Shields.

"Maybe priceless, life is priceless," said Hogan.