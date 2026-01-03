Photos show damage at Fuerte Tiuna, the military base where Maduro was captured

President Trump said Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife were "captured and flown out of the country" early Saturday, confirming what he described as a large-scale U.S. strike that prompted swift condemnation and concern worldwide.

A CIA source inside Venezuela's government helped the U.S. track Maduro's location, CBS News learned. Following reports of explosions and low-flying aircraft in the country's capital, Maduro was eventually captured at Fuerte Tiuna, Venezuela's largest military complex located in Caracas, Venezuelan ruling party leader Nahum Fernández told The Associated Press.

Satellite imagery below shows before and after the U.S. strikes at Fuerte Tiuna.

Fuerte Tiuna before U.S. strikes

Satellite images from Vantor on Dec. 22 shows an overview of Fuerte Tiuna military complex showing buildings and equipment prior to strike damage.

Vantor satellite image shows damage to vehicles and equipment at Fuerte Tiuna military base in Caracas after strikes. Maxar via Getty

Fuerte Tiuna after U.S. strikes

Vantor satellite image shows damage to vehicles and equipment at Fuerte Tiuna military base in Caracas after strikes. Maxar via Getty

U.S. officials told CBS News that the operation to capture Maduro was carried out by the Army's Delta Force, an elite special operations unit.

The helicopters that descended on Maduro's compound came under fire, said Gen. Dan Caine, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, but U.S. forces and the FBI eventually entered the compound. Maduro and his wife "gave up" and were taken into custody, Caine said.

Speaking at a press conference, Mr. Trump said the United States would temporarily oversee Venezuela during a transition period and would work to restore oil production. He also said that Maduro tried to escape during his capture.

"He was trying to get into a safe place," Mr. Trump told reporters. "The safe place is all steel, and he wasn't able to make it to the door because our guys were so fast."

In addition to the main military base that was hit, David Smolansky, a spokesman for Venezuelan opposition leader Maria Corina Machado, told CBS News the following locations were also hit by U.S. strikes: La Carlota, the main airbase in Caracas; El Volcán, signal antenna; and La Guaira Port, a seaport on the Caribbean coast.

Maduro is expected to face federal charges in the United States related to drug trafficking and alleged ties to gangs designated as terrorist organizations — claims he has denied. Attorney General Pam Bondi on Saturday announced a superseding indictment similar to one filed against Maduro in 2020.