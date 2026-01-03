Venezuelans around the world react to Maduro's capture. See photos
Protesters and revelers alike took to the streets on Saturday in reaction to the U.S. military attack on Venezuela and the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.
Some Venezuelan residents and citizens living across the world celebrated the Trump administration's intervention in the South American country, while others condemned what they say is an act of war and a continuation of a long history of U.S. military actions in Latin America.
Images captured by photojournalists show emotional reactions from Caracas, outside the White House, Spain, Italy, Greece, Mexico, Chile and more.
Venezuelans react to news of Maduro's capture
Explosions were heard in Caracas and other cities near airports and military bases in the overnight hours as President Trump announced that the U.S. military had launched a "large-scale" attack on Venezuela and captured Maduro and his wife.
Venezuela Vice President Delcy Rodriguez said later Saturday that Maduro is Venezuela's "only president," demanding the United States release Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores.
Venezuelans across Latin America wave flags
There were mixed reactions to the news of the U.S. strikes in Venezuela across Latin America.
Many Venezuelans in Chile poured into the streets, celebrating the military action in Venezuela. While members of left-wing organizations in Argentina protested outside the U.S. embassy in Buenos Aires. Their signs read: "We condemn the U.S. bombing and the kidnapping of Maduro."
In neighboring Colombia, some demonstrators celebrated in Bogota as Colombian President Gustavo Petro expressed concerns over the bombing on social media.
"Alert to the whole world, they have attacked Venezuela bombing with missiles," Petro said, calling for a meeting of the United Nations.
Cuba's President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez also denounced what he called "the criminal attack by the U.S." on Venezuela. He joined protesters in Havana and called for urgent condemnation from the international community.
Venezuelans in Europe take to the streets
Many Venezuelans migrated to Europe in recent years to seek asylum. Some of those who rallied in Rome, Italy, on Saturday showed support for Maduro.
Many demonstrators in Spain — which has one of the largest numbers of Venezuelans in Europe, according to the European Union Agency for Asylum — celebrated U.S. actions.
In Greece and Germany, which also have a growing community of asylum seekers from Venezuela, protesters were seen speaking out against the U.S. military.