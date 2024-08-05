Fuel spill dumps unknown amount of gasoline into Grapevine Lake

GRAPEVINE — A fuel spill at Scott's Landing Marina dumped an unknown amount of gasoline into Grapevine Lake.

Grapevine Fire Chief Darrell Brown said it happened around 7:40 p.m. along the 2500 block of Oak Grove Loop South.

Brown said he does not know how many gallons went into the water but there is a 100x50 ft. sheen on top of the lake.

Companies arrived and found a fuel leak and quickly shut down the necessary valves to prevent further leakage, the city said. Containment booms were quickly deployed with additional booms deployed by the Northeast Fire Department Association (NEFDA) Hazardous Materials Team. NEFDA is a mutual aid organization from the Northeast Tarrant County area.

The city's Environmental Services Department and the Army Corps of Engineers are on the way and a remediation company that works with the marina company is being brought in for further cleanup.

This is a developing story.