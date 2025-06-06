From recovery to opportunity: Dallas nonprofit expands with Trevor's Place

Helping people recover from addiction and build better lives is no easy task, but it's the mission of the Dallas 24 Hour Club.

A new chapter: Trevor's Place under construction

Dallas 24 Hour Club

The nonprofit is currently constructing a new facility, Trevor's Place, designed to help individuals reenter the workforce and secure better-paying jobs. The project, in development since last year, is now becoming a reality.

"This is going to be our development office," said CEO Tim Grigsby, as construction continues on the new site.

Support beyond shelter: A holistic approach to recovery

The Dallas 24 Hour Club provides transitional housing and support for people experiencing homelessness and addiction. Grigsby said the goal is to help individuals achieve permanent sobriety and avoid returning to homelessness, one way being through economic empowerment.

"Our response to that is helping people increase their wages," Grigsby said.

Meeting the cost of living: Economic empowerment through training

According to an MIT study, a single adult must earn about $23 an hour to afford living in Dallas County. Trevor's Place aims to help residents reach that benchmark by offering wraparound services, including life skills classes, education, and 17-week certification programs.

"Trevor's Place is also meant to increase outcomes," Grigsby added.

A personal journey: From resident to CEO

For Grigsby, the project is deeply personal. He once stayed at the 24 Hour Club himself.

"I checked in to the 24 Hour Club on January 8, 2012, and it was the best decision I've ever made in my life," he said. "They didn't care what I'd done or where I'd been—they cared that I wanted to change my life."

Now, as CEO, Grigsby calls it a full-circle moment.

"Man, I'll remember those days for the rest of my life—staying at the 24 and building my life back," he said.

Stories of strength: Messages of hope and recovery

One wall at the facility is covered in heartfelt messages and signatures from those who've received help. Among them is project manager Josh Burnett, who is celebrating 11 years of sobriety.

"It's cool—10 years ago I was sleeping on an air mattress and trying to find my way," Burnett said. "Now I get to work with the same people who helped me back then."

Looking ahead: Opening soon and seeking support

Behind every message is a story of recovery and resilience—stories that will continue, thanks to the mission of the Dallas 24 Hour Club.

Trevor's Place is expected to open in September. The nonprofit is still fundraising for the project. To donate, visit: https://app.betterunite.com/dallas24hourclub-capitalcampaignedit