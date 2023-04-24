From Cameroon to Harvard, Dallas ISD senior lives her American dream

DALLAS (CBSNewsTexas.com) -- There are many who take for granted growing up in the U.S. and all the opportunity that exists within, as opposed to other places in this world. And then there are those who aren't fortunate enough to grow up in America, but once they arrive they make the most of every single inch.

Because that's the case for a young lady from Dallas ISD, whose journey began 7,000 miles away from Texas as a little girl growing up in the African country of Cameroon.

When Andrea Tchinda's family got a chance to relocate to the U.S., they chose Dallas. The first hurdle they had to get over: no one spoke a lick of English.

The Hillcrest High School senior explained the mentality as one of "there's no going back. There's only going forward. In order for me to go forward, [I] have to find a way to learn. Find a way to get with people. Find a way to get out of your comfort zone," Tchinda said.

She did just that at Hillcrest, playing on the girls basketball team. At home, she has support from her parents, who are working towards the family's American dream.

Tchinda is set to graduate Hillcrest next month with her associate's degree already under her belt. But she has even bigger things ahead. Starting this fall, she will attend Harvard.

"Something my dad is always telling me to do is wherever I go to leave my mark, and that's what I'm doing here at Hillcrest, leaving my mark," she said.

On top of that, Tchiba has received a full academic scholarship. When she learned that was the case, "that was just the moment. I was like, I didn't even know what to say," she said.

"It just means a lot to say that every student we have here has an opportunity to be successful in life," said Hillcrest High School principal Terrence Florie.

Tchiba said she wants other young people to know nothing is impossible, like the little girl from Cameroon who kept a long time promise she made to her family: that she's going to be the best.

Tchiba plans to be a computer science major, and said she wants to inspire other young people, starting with her four younger sisters.

The family has no shortage of things to celebrate. Andrea and her parents are set to be U.S. citizens by the end of this month. And her dad is set to get his degree in electrical engineering from UT-Dallas in December.