From Brazil to Fort Worth: How one man built a coffee shop and a legacy

Inside Son's Coffee in Fort Worth, the whoosh of steaming milk and the aroma of roasted beans fill the air. But behind every cup is a story that stretches far beyond Texas, to a small town in Brazil and to one man's leap of faith.

For owner Eder Teixeira, coffee isn't just a drink. It's family history.

"My great-grandmother roasted coffee her whole life," Teixeira said. "She raised six kids on her own. Every time we'd visit, the house just smelled like coffee and these little crackers she'd make. That's where it started for me."

Teixeira grew up surrounded by coffee fields and family in Brazil before moving to the U.S. as a teenager.

Years later, after running a successful marketing firm, he decided it was time to build something of his own, something that felt like home.

That dream came with challenges.

"I had just signed a ten-year lease, and we lost half our other business," he said. "So I got my construction license, moved into the apartment above the shop, and built it myself."

A few months, and what he calls a few miracles, later, Son's Coffee opened its doors.

Every corner of the cafe carries Eder's personal touch, from the wood counters he crafted himself to the warm glow of the lights above.

The shop's coffee blends honor both his roots and his vision, bringing together beans from Brazil, with a rich, chocolatey base, and beans from Africa, with notes of bright sweetness.

"We always want to create balance. Something smooth, something comforting," he said. "It's like blending parts of home."

Seven years later, Son's Coffee has become one of Fort Worth's most beloved neighborhood cafes, a space built on grit, faith and family.

Teixeira once expanded to a second location in Denton, but eventually decided to close it to refocus on where it all began.

"I realized I didn't want to chase growth just for the sake of it," he said glancing around the cafe he built himself in Fort Worth.

"I'll probably never sell this one," Teixeira said. "It means too much. Hopefully one day my kids will run it."

From his great-grandmother's roaster in Brazil to a hand-built shop in Fort Worth, Eder Teixeira's story is proof that some of the best blends take generations.