Students dispute self‑defense claim on Day 2 of Karmelo Anthony murder trial

Frisco high school students who witnessed the fatal stabbing of Austin Metcalf backed up the state's case during testimony Friday in the Karmelo Anthony murder trial.

The students described a tense scene inside a tent at a track meet and told jurors they did not believe Karmelo Anthony acted in self‑defense.

The second day of testimony at the Collin County Courthouse was especially difficult for Metcalf's family.

Jurors and the victim's parents watched police body‑camera video showing officers performing CPR on the 17‑year‑old, along with the anguished cries of his twin brother, who was at the scene.

Prosecutors also presented the folding 5‑inch knife they say was used as the murder weapon. Several current and former Memorial High School students took the stand throughout the day.

Witnesses recount confrontation under the tent

The first witnesses were track and field teammates who were under the tent at Kuykendall Stadium on April 2, 2025. A 17‑year‑old student described the moments leading up to the stabbing.

"I remember people confronting Karmelo and saying, 'You shouldn't be here, you probably should leave our tent,'" the student testified. "I also said you should leave."

When asked by prosecutors whether the confrontation was aggressive, the student replied, "I don't think so," before adding, "I remember it getting more aggressive."

According to the testimony, Anthony refused repeated requests to leave.

"I remember Karmelo refusing to leave and Austin saying you need to leave and Karmelo saying 'touch me and find out,'" the student said.

Witnesses estimated Anthony was asked to leave as many as 15 times.

Prosecutors asked whether anyone tried to gang up on Anthony. "No, sir," the student said. The exchange lasted roughly two minutes, the witness testified.

"Karmelo started refusing to leave," the student said. When asked who was provoking the confrontation, the student responded, "Karmelo."

"Austin leans in to push him, and Karmelo stabs him," the witness said, adding that Anthony had his hands inside a backpack and students believed he was bluffing.

Students describe aftermath of stabbing

The student testified that Metcalf fell down the bleachers, then stood up.

"Austin fell down the bleachers onto his back, and he got up," the witness said. "He lifted up his shirt where his chest was all bloody, and he said I think I got stabbed."

When asked whether Metcalf said anything else, the student replied, "I think he said 'Oh my God.'"

Another student, Jalen Matthews, also supported the prosecution's account.

Prosecutor: "Did it look like Austin was trying to pick a fight?"

Witness: "No, sir."

Prosecutor: "Did it look like Karmelo Anthony was trying to pick a fight?"

Witness: "Yes, sir."

Prosecutor: "Did this look like self-defense to you?"

Witness: "No, sir."

Prosecutor: "Was Karmelo Anthony the aggressor?"

Witness: "Yes, sir."

Twin brother's role addressed

There has been speculation about whether Austin's twin brother, Hunter, played a role in the confrontation. Both witnesses testified that Hunter was on the other side of the tent, scrolling on his phone, and was not involved until after the stabbing.

More student witnesses are expected to testify later in the day.