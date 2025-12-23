Watch CBS News
Two arrested after report of gunshots in Frisco Square leads to slow-speed chase, hit-and-run, police say

By
Steven Rosenbaum
Steven Rosenbaum

The Frisco Police Department said that two suspects were arrested Sunday night after an exchange of gunfire in Frisco Square.

Frisco PD said officers responded to the Cinemark movie theater just after 8 p.m. on a report of shots fired outside. Two vehicles were reported to be involved. 

Officers found one of the vehicles involved near Stonebrook Parkway and Dallas Parkway, which led them on a slow-speed chase. DPS troopers helped disable the vehicle and Frisco PD arrested the driver, the department said.

The driver of the other car was found trying to flee a nearby hit-and-run crash, police said. The suspect was treated for minor injuries, then arrested. 

Frisco PD has not released the identities of the suspects or what charges they may face. The department said there were no injuries connected to the shooting and investigators believe it was an isolated incident.

Frisco PD asks anyone with information to contact the department.

